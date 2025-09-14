Khalid Jamil Names Probables for India's AFC Asian Cup Qualifier

Khalid Jamil, recently taking charge as the head coach of India's national men's football team, has unveiled a 30-member probables squad for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Singapore. The team includes standout player Sunil Chhetri, who returns to the squad after resting during the CAFA Nations Cup.

The preparatory camp is set to commence on September 20 in Bengaluru, with players expected to report a day earlier. Notably, players from Mohun Bagan SG and FC Goa will join later, following their commitments in the AFC Champions League 2.

The squad will further refine their skills in preparation for their two critical Group C matches against Singapore, scheduled for October 9 and October 14. These fixtures are also pivotal for Khalid Jamil, as he marks his first major assignment with the team since stepping into the role.

(With inputs from agencies.)