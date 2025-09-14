Left Menu

Khalid Jamil Names Probables for India's AFC Asian Cup Qualifier

Khalid Jamil, India's national men's football team head coach, has announced a 30-member probables squad for the AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Singapore. The camp begins in Bengaluru on September 20. Key players like Sunil Chhetri join the squad after notable performances in previous tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 16:38 IST
Khalid Jamil Names Probables for India's AFC Asian Cup Qualifier
Khalid Jamil
  • Country:
  • India

Khalid Jamil, recently taking charge as the head coach of India's national men's football team, has unveiled a 30-member probables squad for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Singapore. The team includes standout player Sunil Chhetri, who returns to the squad after resting during the CAFA Nations Cup.

The preparatory camp is set to commence on September 20 in Bengaluru, with players expected to report a day earlier. Notably, players from Mohun Bagan SG and FC Goa will join later, following their commitments in the AFC Champions League 2.

The squad will further refine their skills in preparation for their two critical Group C matches against Singapore, scheduled for October 9 and October 14. These fixtures are also pivotal for Khalid Jamil, as he marks his first major assignment with the team since stepping into the role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panic as 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Northeast

Panic as 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Northeast

 India
2
Doha Summit: A United Front for Qatar Amid Tensions

Doha Summit: A United Front for Qatar Amid Tensions

 Global
3
Krishna Patel Re-elected as Apna Dal (K) Chief for Fifth Term

Krishna Patel Re-elected as Apna Dal (K) Chief for Fifth Term

 India
4
Trade Tensions Amidst TikTok Deadline and Oil Tariffs

Trade Tensions Amidst TikTok Deadline and Oil Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025