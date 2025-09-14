Valarie Allman Secures Elusive World Championship Gold in Tokyo

In a remarkable display of athletic prowess, American discus thrower Valarie Allman finally clinched the world title at the Tokyo World Championships, a feat she had long strived for, with a dominating throw of 69.48 metres.

Having previously secured Olympic gold in Tokyo, Allman proved invincible from her first throw of 67.63 metres, setting the tone for a triumphant event.

Contributing to the competitive field, Jorinde van Klinken from the Netherlands took silver with a robust throw of 67.50 metres, while Cuba's Silinda Morales claimed an unexpected bronze with a personal best of 67.25 metres.