Powerful Performances Propel India Women's Cricket Against Australia

India Women's cricket team set a competitive target of 281 for seven in their first ODI against Australia, with top-order contributions from Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, and Harleen Deol. Despite a middle-order slowdown, India's strategic partnerships throughout the innings ensured a formidable total.

Updated: 14-09-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 17:34 IST
Powerful Performances Propel India Women's Cricket Against Australia
In a thrilling opener of the three-match series, the India Women's cricket team showcased a commendable performance, scoring 281 for seven against the strong Australian side in their first One-Day International.

Key players Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, and Harleen Deol stood out with half-centuries, setting the pace for the innings with their robust batting. The Indian team exhibited strategic prowess despite challenges posed by the Australian bowlers, who utilized eight different options.

The match, a prelude to the forthcoming ODI World Cup, saw India leveraging crucial partnerships, although a mid-innings slowdown posed challenges. Nonetheless, the team's initial strong showing laid a solid foundation for a competitive total on the scoreboard.

