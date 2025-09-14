A Sprint to Remember: Jefferson-Wooden and Alfred's 100m Showdown

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Julien Alfred electrified the audience with their stellar performances in the semi-finals of the world championships, advancing into the much-anticipated 100m final. Jefferson-Wooden, an American sprinting talent, dominated her race with a world-leading time of 10.73 seconds, solidifying her status as a frontrunner.

Julien Alfred, the Olympic champion, confidently crossed the finish line in 10.93 seconds, setting up a captivating clash with Jefferson-Wooden. Meanwhile, defending champion Sha'Carri Richardson kept her title hopes alive by qualifying as one of the fastest losers with a third-place finish in her heat.

The final will showcase a diverse field featuring athletes like Marie Josee Ta Lou-Smith, Shericka Jackson, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce from Jamaica, alongside Dina Asher-Smith from Britain. The race promises to offer high drama as these elite competitors vie for the championship.