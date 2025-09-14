Left Menu

Jamaica vs USA: Thrilling 100m Showdown at World Championship

Kishane Thompson of Jamaica and American Kenny Bednarek both recorded 9.85 seconds in the 100m heats, laughing their way to the final. Thompson aims for Jamaica's first world title since 2015. Bednarek remains a contender under the shadow of teammate Noah Lyles. Rivals include Oblique Seville and Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo.

14-09-2025
Kishane Thompson from Jamaica and American sprinter Kenny Bednarek have both secured their places in the world 100 meters final, finishing their heat with identical times of 9.85 seconds. The athletes were seen laughing together as they crossed the finish line.

Thompson, who narrowly lost to Noah Lyles at the Olympics, appears more relaxed this year. He hopes to capture Jamaica's first world 100m title since Usain Bolt's 2015 victory. In a surprising twist, both Briton Zharnel Hughes and Canadian Jerome Blake finished with the same time of 10.03, yet neither advanced.

Meanwhile, Bednarek remains a formidable contender in his own right, albeit overshadowed by his teammate Lyles. The defending champion struggled initially but managed to qualify by overtaking Nigerian Kayinsola Ajayi. Oblique Seville won his heat and seeks redemption, while other prominent competitors include Letsile Tebogo and a recovering Lamont Marcell Jacobs.

