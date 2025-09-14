Left Menu

Melvine Malard and Sam Kerr Shine Bright in Stunning Soccer Showdowns

Melvine Malard and Sam Kerr dominated in the Women's Super League, with Malard scoring twice as Manchester United defeated London City Lionesses 5-1 and Kerr netting on her return to help Chelsea secure a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa, marking her comeback from a 20-month injury layoff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-09-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 18:55 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Melvine Malard showcased her talent once again by scoring twice in Manchester United's commanding 5-1 victory over the London City Lionesses. Meanwhile, Sam Kerr made headlines with her triumphant return for Chelsea, netting a goal in their 3-1 victory against Aston Villa after a lengthy injury break.

United's assault began with Maya Le Tissier's early penalty goal, which set the tone for an explosive performance. Jayde Riviere followed up with a stunning strike, while Malard added two more goals shortly after halftime to solidify United's dominion.

Jess Park rounded off the 5-1 demolition in the dying minutes, while Leicester City fought back to secure a 1-0 win over Liverpool. In other matches, Alessia Russo led Arsenal to a 5-1 triumph over West Ham United, and Manchester City edged Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

