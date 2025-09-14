Melvine Malard and Sam Kerr Shine Bright in Stunning Soccer Showdowns

Melvine Malard showcased her talent once again by scoring twice in Manchester United's commanding 5-1 victory over the London City Lionesses. Meanwhile, Sam Kerr made headlines with her triumphant return for Chelsea, netting a goal in their 3-1 victory against Aston Villa after a lengthy injury break.

United's assault began with Maya Le Tissier's early penalty goal, which set the tone for an explosive performance. Jayde Riviere followed up with a stunning strike, while Malard added two more goals shortly after halftime to solidify United's dominion.

Jess Park rounded off the 5-1 demolition in the dying minutes, while Leicester City fought back to secure a 1-0 win over Liverpool. In other matches, Alessia Russo led Arsenal to a 5-1 triumph over West Ham United, and Manchester City edged Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)