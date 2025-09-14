Left Menu

Spin Web: India Outplays Pakistan in Asia Cup Thriller

In a dominant display during the Asia Cup, India restricted Pakistan to a mere 127/9, showcasing superior bowling. Spinners Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakravarthy effectively stymied the Pakistani batters, seizing 40 dot balls collectively. Jasprit Bumrah added to Pakistan’s batting woes, cementing India's superiority in multilateral contests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 14-09-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 21:59 IST
The Indian cricket team delivered a commanding performance against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, holding their rivals to a meager 127 for nine. Key contributions came from spinners Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakravarthy, who collectively fielded 40 dot balls.

The Indian spinners proved to be formidable, as Pakistani batters struggled to play them, receiving little respite from fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav's strategic gameplay played a crucial role in the outcome.

Pakistan's innings was riddled with challenges, with poor shot selection and technical weaknesses. Despite some resistance from players like Sahibzada Farhan, India's superiority, especially in spin, highlighted the considerable gap between the two teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

