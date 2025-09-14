England's Women Achieve Record-Breaking World Cup Streak

In a remarkable display of rugby prowess, England's women's team crushed Scotland with a 40-8 victory, advancing to the World Cup semi-finals. The dominant win set a new world record of 31 consecutive test victories.

Key performances from Kelsey Clifford, Morwenna Talling, Abby Dow, Amy Cokayne, and Holly Aitchison secured a lopsided scoreline at Bristol's Ashton Gate stadium. England's impressive four first-half tries laid the foundation for an unchallenged second half.

Meanwhile, Scotland's efforts fell short, with Helen Nelson's penalty and Rhona Lloyd's late try marking their only scores. England now prepares to face their historical rivals, France, in the upcoming semi-final.

(With inputs from agencies.)