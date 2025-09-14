Left Menu

England's Women Achieve Record-Breaking World Cup Streak

England's women's rugby team defeated Scotland 40-8 in a dominant display at the Women's World Cup, advancing to the semi-finals and setting a new world record for consecutive test wins with 31 victories. Key players Kelsey Clifford, Morwenna Talling, and Abby Dow contributed to the victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bristol | Updated: 14-09-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 22:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a remarkable display of rugby prowess, England's women's team crushed Scotland with a 40-8 victory, advancing to the World Cup semi-finals. The dominant win set a new world record of 31 consecutive test victories.

Key performances from Kelsey Clifford, Morwenna Talling, Abby Dow, Amy Cokayne, and Holly Aitchison secured a lopsided scoreline at Bristol's Ashton Gate stadium. England's impressive four first-half tries laid the foundation for an unchallenged second half.

Meanwhile, Scotland's efforts fell short, with Helen Nelson's penalty and Rhona Lloyd's late try marking their only scores. England now prepares to face their historical rivals, France, in the upcoming semi-final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

