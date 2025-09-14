Sebastien Ogier's Triumph Reinforces Toyota's Dominance in World Rally Championship

In a masterful display of rally racing, Sebastien Ogier claimed his fifth victory of the season at Rally Chile on Sunday, propelling him to the summit of the World Rally Championship standings. His triumph over Toyota teammate and fierce title competitor, Elfyn Evans, marked a decisive shift in the championship battle.

Celebrating his milestone 200th WRC outing, Ogier pulled clear during the final gravel stages, securing Toyota's tenth win of the season with a dominant performance. Meanwhile, Evans' runner-up finish helped mitigate potential damage in his pursuit of the drivers' championship.

Moreover, this victory solidified Toyota's grip on a fifth consecutive constructors' championship, with a comfortable lead over rivals Hyundai. Adrien Fourmaux of Hyundai, who initially led the rally on Friday, rounded out the podium, collecting his third top-three finish of the season.