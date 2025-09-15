Sebastien Ogier Rallies to Top at Chile Triumph

In a thrilling showdown at Rally Chile, Sebastien Ogier clinched his fifth victory of the season, propelling him to the top of the World Rally Championship standings. The eight-time world champion deftly outmaneuvered his Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans, to secure a two-point lead with just three rallies remaining in the season.

Marking his 200th WRC start, Ogier showcased exceptional skill on the final day's gravel stages, ensuring a momentous 10th win for Toyota this season. Despite an initially challenging weekend, Ogier bounced back, drawing a parallel with his prior triumph in Paraguay. His performance solidified Toyota's standing as the most successful manufacturer in WRC history, with 103 wins.

Ogier's teammate Thierry Neuville and other contenders like Kalle Rovanpera faced their own battles, with Hyundai's Ott Tanak experiencing engine issues that dashed his title hopes. The stage is now set for the next rally in Central Europe, where competitors will tackle asphalt roads across Germany, Austria, and the Czech Republic.