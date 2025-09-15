Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Broncos DB Patrick Surtain II exits, re-enters Colts game with ankle injury

Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II left Sunday's game at Indianapolis in the second quarter with a left ankle injury but was able to return to the game with the ankle heavily taped. Surtain, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was hurt when he landed awkwardly on his left foot while covering Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Jets QB Justin Fields in concussion protocol after rough

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields is in concussion protocol, head coach Aaron Glenn said after Sunday's 30-10 loss to the visiting Buffalo Bulls. Fields was injured in the opening minute of the fourth quarter when he was smacked by Buffalo pass rusher Joey Bosa after throwing an incomplete pass. Fields' head hit the turf as he landed.

UCLA fires head coach DeShaun Foster after 0-3 start

UCLA fired DeShaun Foster following a 0-3 start to his second season as the head coach of the program. Tim Skipper, the team's special assistant to the head coach, will take over in an interim capacity for the Bruins.

Jerry Jones: Cowboys sign 3-time Pro Bowl DE Jadeveon Clowney

Three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has signed with the Dallas Cowboys, team owner Jerry Jones said after a 40-37 overtime victory over the New York Giants on Sunday. Clowney, a 32-year-old free agent who visited with the Cowboys last week, played for the Carolina Panthers last season before being released in May. His 11-year NFL career started with the Houston Texans, who made him the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2014 and employed him for five seasons, the last three as a Pro Bowl selection.

Blue Jackets acquire G Ivan Fedotov from Flyers

The Columbus Blue Jackets acquired goaltender Ivan Fedotov from the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday morning. The Flyers received a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft in return for the 6-foot-7 netminder.

Athletics-American Jefferson-Wooden wins women's 100 metres world title

American Melissa Jefferson-Wooden capped a dominant season in some style on Sunday by winning the women's 100 metres world title in 10.61 seconds, the fastest time ever run at a world championships. Tina Clayton confirmed her place at the front of a new generation of Jamaican sprinters by taking silver in a personal best time of 10.76, while bronze went to Olympic champion Julien Alfred in 10.84.

Brewers LHP Jose Quintana getting MRI after straining calf

Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy provided some clarity on Jose Quintana's early exit in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, saying the starter suffered a calf injury. Per Murphy, Quintana sustained the injury while covering first base. He was pulled after just four innings and 67 pitches, taking the loss to fall to 11-7 on the season after allowing three runs on four hits with two strikeouts and two walks.

Mariners' Cal Raleigh hits 54th homer, ties Mickey Mantle's switch-hitter mark

Seattle star Cal Raleigh hit his major league-leading 54th home run in the first inning on Sunday against the visiting Los Angeles Angels, tying Mickey Mantle's single-season record for most by a switch-hitter that he set in 1961. Raleigh hit a two-run shot off Kyle Hendricks 409 feet into the Mariners' bullpen in left-center field.

Athletics-Davis-Woodhall adds world long jump title to Olympic crown

American Tara Davis-Woodhall leaped 7.13 metres for a dominant victory in the long jump final at the world championships on Sunday, adding the world title to the Olympic crown she won last year. Davis-Woodhall, who has not lost a long jump competition since finishing second at the last world championships, laid down a marker with an opening jump of 7.08m, a leap none of her rivals was able to match.

Report: Shedeur Sanders nixed Ravens' draft plan

When quarterback Shedeur Sanders heard the Baltimore Ravens planned to select him in the fifth round of the NFL draft in April, he let the team know he wasn't interested, ESPN reported Sunday. Sanders, a Colorado product, didn't want to be in the same quarterback room as perennial MVP candidate Lamar Jackson, whose grip on the position is firm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)