Athletics-Alfred pulls out of Tokyo 200m with hamstring strain

Olympic sprint champion Julien Alfred has withdrawn from the women's 200 metres at the world championships because of a hamstring strain, her agent has told Television Jamaica.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 15-09-2025 09:13 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 09:13 IST
  • Japan

Olympic sprint champion Julien Alfred has withdrawn from the women's 200 metres at the world championships because of a hamstring strain, her agent has told Television Jamaica. The Saint Lucian, who won 100m gold and a silver in the 200m in Paris last year, said she had suffered an injury after finishing third in the shorter sprint final in Tokyo on Sunday.

The 24-year-old had suffered a grade one hamstring strain, agent Henry Rolle said, forcing her to pull out of Wednesday's 200m heats. "We definitely won't put her in a position to damage herself even further. So our season has (concluded), and rehab has started, and we look forward to 2026," Rolle added.

Alfred ran the fastest 200m time of the year with a scorching 21.71 in London in July. The world championships mark the conclusion of the global track and field season this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

