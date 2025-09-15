Left Menu

Manchester Derby: Haaland double fires City to Derby glory, Foden shines on return

Erling Haaland struck twice as Manchester City returned to winning ways with a commanding 3-0 victory over Manchester United in the derby at the Etihad Stadium, as per Sky Sports.

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 09:37 IST
Manchester Derby: Haaland double fires City to Derby glory, Foden shines on return
Phil Foden and Erling Haaland (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Erling Haaland struck twice as Manchester City returned to winning ways with a commanding 3-0 victory over Manchester United in the derby at the Etihad Stadium, as per Sky Sports. Phil Foden opened the scoring in the first half with a fine header, but Ruben Amorim's men stayed in the contest until Haaland took charge after half-time. The Norwegian showed his trademark composure to put the game beyond United.

Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was making his Premier League debut, produced a stunning save to deny Bryan Mbeumo, while Benjamin Sesko found himself isolated and unable to influence the game. United worked hard but lacked the sharpness in front of goal, something Haaland delivered in abundance for City. United wasted plenty of chances in the closing stages. City's win was crucial after two consecutive defeats before the international break, taking Pep Guardiola's men above their rivals, who remain stuck on four points from four matches.

The Etihad crowd paid their respects to boxing legend Ricky Hatton, whose passing was announced earlier in the day, chanting his name late in the game. The result was certainly one he would have cherished. "I had extra motivation going into the game, it was for him and his family," Phil Foden said as he dedicated this win to Hatton, as quoted from Sky Sports.

"It was all for him and we are delighted with the result," he noted. For Foden, this was a special night as well. Making his first start of the season after skipping England duty to regain fitness, he looked lively, confident, and fully over his ankle troubles. From dropping deep to orchestrate play to timing his runs to support Haaland, he was everywhere.

After a dip in form last season, following his Player of the Year heroics the year before, Foden looks ready to rediscover his best. For Guardiola and City, that could be a massive lift in the campaign ahead. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Dollar eases ahead of central bank bonanza, eyes on Fed

FOREX-Dollar eases ahead of central bank bonanza, eyes on Fed

 Global
2
Serentica Renewables to acquire Norway-based Statkraft's Indian solar business

Serentica Renewables to acquire Norway-based Statkraft's Indian solar busine...

 India
3
AI can lead to 8% plus economic growth to realise the vision of 'Viksit Bharat': NITI Aayog Report

AI can lead to 8% plus economic growth to realise the vision of 'Viksit Bhar...

 India
4
Legislative Trojan horse: Kharge slams BJP over bill on removal of PM, CM, ministers

Legislative Trojan horse: Kharge slams BJP over bill on removal of PM, CM, m...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025