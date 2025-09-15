Left Menu

KPMG India Services LLP chosen as agency to manage monetisation of AIFF''s commercial rights

All India Football Federation AIFF on Monday announced that KPMG India Services LLP has been selected as the consulting firm to manage the process of monetising its commercial rights.Last week, the AIFF had invited bids from consulting firms to manage the process of awarding its commercial rights by issuing a Request For Quotation RFQ in this regard.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 22:12 IST
KPMG India Services LLP chosen as agency to manage monetisation of AIFF''s commercial rights
  • Country:
  • India

All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday announced that KPMG India Services LLP has been selected as the consulting firm to manage the process of monetising its commercial rights.

Last week, the AIFF had invited bids from consulting firms to manage the process of awarding its commercial rights by issuing a Request For Quotation (RFQ) in this regard. The last date of submission of the bids was Sunday.

On Monday, the AIFF said it has successfully concluded its RFQ process ''to appoint an agency for managing the awarding of rights to monetise the Federation's Commercial Rights for a Limited Term''.

''The Bid Evaluation Committee (BEC), comprising three members, was chaired by Hon'ble Mr. Justice L. Nageswara Rao (Former Judge, Supreme Court of India), and included Mr. Kalyan Chaubey, President, AIFF, along with Mr. Kesvaran Murugasu as the Independent Member,'' the AIFF said in a statement. ''Following the evaluation, KPMG India Services LLP was declared the Successful Bidder under the RFQ.'' Among the major requirements for the bidding firms were a minimum annual turnover of Rs 100 crore in last five years and prior experience of executing at least five such deals.

The bidder must ''be in existence and being in operation for at least five (5) years and having prior experience of managing processes'' for the award of commercial rights, the AIFF had said in the RFQ.

''The Bidder should have an average annual turnover/receipt of a minimum of Rs 100 Crores (Indian Rupees One Hundred Crores only) for the last five (5) Financial Years.

''The Bidder must have experience in executing at least five (5) similar assignments from at least three (3) distinct clients over the past five (5) years, which clients may be governments, sports federations and/or leagues in India,'' it said in the RFQ document under the subhead 'eligibility criteria'.

The AIFF had also made it clear it will not entertain bids from entities that are blacklisted/debarred by the central or state governments, or by any international or national sports federations.

During a hearing before the Supreme Court last month, the AIFF and its current commercial partner FSDL (Football Sports Development Limited), which also organises the top-tier Indian Super League, submitted a consensual resolution to conduct an open, competitive and transparent tender (or equivalent process) for selection of a commercial partner to conduct the ISL in line with global best practices.

The AIFF and the FSDL agreed that the process will be concluded by October 15, 2025, thereby providing certainty to clubs, broadcasters, sponsors and other stakeholders.

Subject to the consent of the AFC, the ISL season can thereafter commence in December, they had told the court.

Crisis surfaced in Indian football after FSDL put the 2025-26 ISL season ''on hold'' on July 11 due to the uncertainty over the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) with the national federation, prompting at least three clubs to either pause first-team operations or suspend player and staff salaries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's top commander sacks officers after territorial losses, media reports say

Ukraine's top commander sacks officers after territorial losses, media repor...

 Global
2
China's former climate envoy to meet with EU to revive flailing UN pact, sources say

China's former climate envoy to meet with EU to revive flailing UN pact, sou...

 Global
3
Valmiki Corporation 'scam': CBI searches premises linked to associates of former Karnataka minister

Valmiki Corporation 'scam': CBI searches premises linked to associates of fo...

 India
4
Summit leads to little action after Israeli strike on Hamas in Doha

Summit leads to little action after Israeli strike on Hamas in Doha

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025