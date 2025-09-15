Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-American Olympic 1500m champion Hocker disqualified at worlds

Olympic 1,500 metres champion Cole Hocker of the United States was disqualified from the event at the world championships on Monday after he barged his way through a crowd on the home straight of his semi-final to earn a qualifying slot. Hocker was boxed in on the inside with nowhere to go - just as he had been in the Olympic final a year ago. He saw a sliver of a gap open and charged through between two rivals, even turning slightly sideways to go through shoulder-first, and then broke clear to finish second.

LSU gets commitment for 4-star QB Peyton Houston

LSU gained a commitment Monday from record-setting quarterback Peyton Houston, making him the first member of the Tigers' Class of 2027. Houston is a four-star prospect who plays at in-state Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport. He took an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge over the weekend and saw No. 3 LSU defeat Florida, 20-10.

Tyrod Taylor could be QB1 for Jets; Justin Fields in protocol

The winless New York Jets could be without starting quarterback Justin Fields in their Week 3 game at Tampa Bay, and head coach Aaron Glenn said Monday that veteran Tyrod Taylor will be ready to play. Fields entered concussion protocol on Sunday after New York's 30-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He was injured in the opening minute of the fourth quarter when he was smacked by Buffalo pass rusher Joey Bosa after throwing an incomplete pass. Fields' head hit the turf as he landed but remained in the game for one more play and Bosa sacked Fields, causing a fumble.

Athletics-Flo-Jo's record in sight, says world champion Jefferson-Wooden

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden woke up as the world 100 metres champion and fourth-fastest woman in history after her incredible 10.61 second run in Sunday's final, but she is already looking ahead and thinks 10.5 and beyond is possible. Florence Griffith-Joyner's much-questioned 10.49 from 1988 has been untouchable for decades, though Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah edged closer with her 10.54 in 2021.

Athletics-Canada's Rogers retains world hammer title with huge throw

Canada's Olympic champion Camryn Rogers became a double hammer world champion in devastating fashion on Monday as she established herself as the second-longest thrower in history with a second-round effort of 80.51 metres. Rogers came into the competition as the hot favourite and duly opened proceedings with 78.09 – longer than her leading throw in qualifying. She then stamped her authority all over the field and the event with her second of 80.51.

Report: Giants to call up top prospect with wild card on line

In the unexpected thick of a wild-card race, the San Francisco Giants are calling up top prospect Bryce Eldridge, multiple outlets reported Monday. Eldridge, 20, is a left-handed-hitting first baseman and will slide into the spot vacated by Dominic Smith, who is out with a hamstring injury.

Rays call up RHP Joe Boyle, to start vs. Jays Monday

Right-handed pitcher Joe Boyle was called up from Triple-A Durham by the Tampa Bay Rays and will make the start against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays Monday night. Boyle will face Toronto's top prospect, right-hander Trey Yesavage, who will be making his major league debut.

Crawford-Alvarez blows away Las Vegas attendance record

Terence Crawford made a mark for himself Saturday by becoming the first undisputed three-division champion in modern boxing history, but that wasn't the only record set that night in Las Vegas. The attendance at Allegiant Stadium for the bout between Crawford and the sport's biggest star, Mexico's Canelo Alvarez, was tallied at 70,482, making it the largest crowd to ever watch a boxing match in Sin City. By a very wide margin.

Tennis-Alcaraz is a gift for tennis, says Corretja

Carlos Alcaraz is a gift to tennis, just when it appeared that a golden era of the men's game was drawing to a close, says former world number two and fellow Spaniard Alex Corretja. The retirement of 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafa Nadal after the end of 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer's career left a huge hole in the men's game.

Toe surgery to boot Bengals QB Joe Burrow until mid-December

Joe Burrow is expected to be out for at least three months recovering from toe surgery, according to multiple reports. The Cincinnati quarterback limped to the locker room in the second quarter of the Bengals' 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday with a Grade 3 turf toe injury and exited the stadium on crutches with a boot on his left foot.

