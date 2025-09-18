Neeraj Chopra Faces Title Defense Setback, Promises Strong Comeback

Olympic sensation Neeraj Chopra faced a challenging outing during the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025, finishing eighth and unable to defend his title in a startling setback. Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott clinched the gold with an impressive throw of 88.16 meters, marking a triumphant return 13 years post his Olympic victory in London.

In contrast, India's Sachin Yadav displayed commendable performance, securing fourth position. Anderson Peters and Curtis Thompson completed the podium finishes with throws of 87.38 meters and 86.67 meters, respectively. The event ended unexpectedly for Neeraj, who saw an end to his streak of 26 top-two finishes in javelin events.

Paralympic Committee of India's President, Devendra Jhajaria, extended his support to Neeraj, insisting that setbacks are part of an athlete's journey and expressing confidence in Neeraj's return to glory. Despite the disappointment, Neeraj remains a beacon of hope for Indian athletics, with past achievements including two Olympic medals underlining his capabilities.