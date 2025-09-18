ICC vs PCB: Cricket's Rules Under Scrutiny

In an escalating confrontation, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is weighing potential sanctions against Pakistan for alleged 'violations of multiple tournament rules' prior to their Asia Cup face-off with the UAE. The match delay was attributed to Pakistan protesting the ICC's refusal to remove match referee Andy Pycroft.

An email from ICC's CEO Sanjog Gupta to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) cited 'misconduct' and 'multiple violations' within the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA). Despite repeated caution, Pakistan reportedly breached protocols by allowing media manager Naeem Gillani to record a pre-toss meeting, attracting ICC's ire.

Sources reveal the ICC allowed PCB's requests to maintain tournament integrity, despite concerns over PMOA sanctity. The ICC also challenges PCB's claim of an apology from Pycroft, clarifying he only expressed regret over miscommunication.

(With inputs from agencies.)