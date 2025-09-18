ICC vs PCB: Cricket's Rules Under Scrutiny
The ICC is considering action against Pakistan for alleged breaches of tournament rules during their Asia Cup match against the UAE. A dispute arose over match referee Andy Pycroft's presence, leading to alleged violations of protocol by Pakistan's media manager. Attempts to film meetings further complicated the situation.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In an escalating confrontation, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is weighing potential sanctions against Pakistan for alleged 'violations of multiple tournament rules' prior to their Asia Cup face-off with the UAE. The match delay was attributed to Pakistan protesting the ICC's refusal to remove match referee Andy Pycroft.
An email from ICC's CEO Sanjog Gupta to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) cited 'misconduct' and 'multiple violations' within the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA). Despite repeated caution, Pakistan reportedly breached protocols by allowing media manager Naeem Gillani to record a pre-toss meeting, attracting ICC's ire.
Sources reveal the ICC allowed PCB's requests to maintain tournament integrity, despite concerns over PMOA sanctity. The ICC also challenges PCB's claim of an apology from Pycroft, clarifying he only expressed regret over miscommunication.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PCB demands removal of match referee Andy Pycroft from Asia Cup
Controversy Ignites: Andy Pycroft's Role in Asia Cup Dispute
ICC Rejects Pakistan's Demand to Remove Match Referee Andy Pycroft Amid Asia Cup Controversy
PCB demands removal of match referee Andy Pycroft from Asia Cup
Pakistan Cricket Board demands removal of Match Referee Andy Pycroft from Asia Cup, alleging ''violation'' of ICC Code of Conduct by him.