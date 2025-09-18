Left Menu

Kuldeep Yadav Discusses Challenges and Learning Amid Tournament Success

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav shares his experiences of not playing during the England Test tour and his subsequent success in the current tournament, ahead of India’s game against Oman. Despite not participating in England, he highlights the learning opportunities and challenges in regaining his form and rhythm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 23:23 IST
Kuldeep Yadav. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

As India gears up for a game against Oman, spinner Kuldeep Yadav reflects on his remarkable journey back into form after not participating in the Test tour of England. Yadav's recent performances earned him consecutive 'Player of the Match' awards, shedding light on the learning and challenges during this phase.

Discussing his journey, Yadav emphasized the importance of rhythm for a bowler, recalling how challenging it was to regain form after a lengthy hiatus. He credited his time off for allowing him to focus on self-improvement, enhancing his fitness, and perfecting his skills.

Yadav, who has taken seven wickets in two matches, aims to refine his bowling despite the recent accolades. Ahead of the Super Four clash with Pakistan, he maintains a focused mindset and reflects on the clear communication from coach Gautam Gambhir during the England tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

