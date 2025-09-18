Kuldeep Yadav Discusses Challenges and Learning Amid Tournament Success

As India gears up for a game against Oman, spinner Kuldeep Yadav reflects on his remarkable journey back into form after not participating in the Test tour of England. Yadav's recent performances earned him consecutive 'Player of the Match' awards, shedding light on the learning and challenges during this phase.

Discussing his journey, Yadav emphasized the importance of rhythm for a bowler, recalling how challenging it was to regain form after a lengthy hiatus. He credited his time off for allowing him to focus on self-improvement, enhancing his fitness, and perfecting his skills.

Yadav, who has taken seven wickets in two matches, aims to refine his bowling despite the recent accolades. Ahead of the Super Four clash with Pakistan, he maintains a focused mindset and reflects on the clear communication from coach Gautam Gambhir during the England tour.

