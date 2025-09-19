Teen Sprinting Sensation: Gout Gout Eyes a Bright Future

Teen sprinter Gout Gout may have missed out on the 200 meters final at the world championships, but the 17-year-old Australian remains undeterred. Competing in his first major championship, Gout clocked 20.36 seconds in the semi-finals, following a 20.23 in his initial race.

'It definitely makes you hungry for sure,' Gout said, noting his youth gives him a timeline advantage. He remains confident that he can compete at a high level now and improve even further with time, drawing parallels to legendary sprinter Usain Bolt.

The young athlete, son of South Sudanese immigrants, is certain that breaking the sub-20 second barrier is within reach. His strategy involves improving his start and bulking up physically. Gout sees his slender build as a temporary stage and is eager to get stronger to future-proof his racing prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)