Teen Sprinting Sensation: Gout Gout Eyes a Bright Future

Gout Gout, a 17-year-old Australian sprinter, narrowly missed the 200m final at the world championships but remains optimistic about his future. Despite a slower start, Gout's debut has drawn global attention with comparisons to Usain Bolt. He believes he will improve with experience and physical growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 19-09-2025 07:18 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 07:18 IST
Teen sprinter Gout Gout may have missed out on the 200 meters final at the world championships, but the 17-year-old Australian remains undeterred. Competing in his first major championship, Gout clocked 20.36 seconds in the semi-finals, following a 20.23 in his initial race.

'It definitely makes you hungry for sure,' Gout said, noting his youth gives him a timeline advantage. He remains confident that he can compete at a high level now and improve even further with time, drawing parallels to legendary sprinter Usain Bolt.

The young athlete, son of South Sudanese immigrants, is certain that breaking the sub-20 second barrier is within reach. His strategy involves improving his start and bulking up physically. Gout sees his slender build as a temporary stage and is eager to get stronger to future-proof his racing prowess.

