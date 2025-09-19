Olympic Games: A Beacon of Hope Amid Global Conflicts

International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry reaffirmed the Olympic Games' role as a unifying force amid global conflicts. Speaking in Milan, she emphasized the need to continue showcasing the games as a platform for peace.

The president sidestepped questions about Israel and Russia's participation due to ongoing conflicts, instead highlighting the importance of cooperation. Spain's Prime Minister has called for bans against these nations until hostilities cease.

Coventry remains confident in the safety and security of participants and fans at the upcoming Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, stressing the importance of unity and the positive impact of sports on global perceptions.

