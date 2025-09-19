Olympic Games: A Beacon of Hope Amid Global Conflicts
IOC President Kirsty Coventry emphasizes the Olympic Games' role in uniting the world amid escalating global conflicts. Despite calls for sanctions against Israel over Gaza and Russia over Ukraine, Coventry insists the Games should remain a platform for peaceful competition and a beacon of hope for humanity.
International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry reaffirmed the Olympic Games' role as a unifying force amid global conflicts. Speaking in Milan, she emphasized the need to continue showcasing the games as a platform for peace.
The president sidestepped questions about Israel and Russia's participation due to ongoing conflicts, instead highlighting the importance of cooperation. Spain's Prime Minister has called for bans against these nations until hostilities cease.
Coventry remains confident in the safety and security of participants and fans at the upcoming Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, stressing the importance of unity and the positive impact of sports on global perceptions.
