Noah Lyles Achieves Fourth World Title, Matching Usain Bolt in 200 Meters

Noah Lyles has secured his fourth world title in the men's 200 meters, equaling the legendary Usain Bolt's record with a stunning time of 19.52 seconds.

After a tightly contested race against his rival Kenny Bednarek, Lyles emerged victorious, adding to his remarkable sprinting legacy.

Alongside Lyles' victory, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden made history by completing the first women's 100-200 double at the world championships since 2013. Despite facing adversities like past injuries and intense competition, Lyles reinforced his standing as one of the greats in the sprinting world.

(With inputs from agencies.)