Left Menu

Noah Lyles Achieves Fourth World Title, Matching Usain Bolt in 200 Meters

Noah Lyles clinched his fourth world title in the men's 200 meters, matching Usain Bolt's record, with a time of 19.52 seconds. Melissa Jefferson-Wooden won the women's 200 meters. Lyles overcame past challenges including injuries and rivalries, highlighting his resilience and status among sprinting greats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:30 IST
Noah Lyles Achieves Fourth World Title, Matching Usain Bolt in 200 Meters
Noah Lyles
  • Country:
  • Japan

Noah Lyles has secured his fourth world title in the men's 200 meters, equaling the legendary Usain Bolt's record with a stunning time of 19.52 seconds.

After a tightly contested race against his rival Kenny Bednarek, Lyles emerged victorious, adding to his remarkable sprinting legacy.

Alongside Lyles' victory, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden made history by completing the first women's 100-200 double at the world championships since 2013. Despite facing adversities like past injuries and intense competition, Lyles reinforced his standing as one of the greats in the sprinting world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Surrounds Maharashtra's FRP Fencing Tender

Controversy Surrounds Maharashtra's FRP Fencing Tender

 India
2
Trump's H1-B Hike: U.S. Innovation's Setback, India's Opportunity

Trump's H1-B Hike: U.S. Innovation's Setback, India's Opportunity

 India
3
Tragic Demise: BJP Councillor's Suspicious Death Sparks Investigation

Tragic Demise: BJP Councillor's Suspicious Death Sparks Investigation

 India
4
Diplomacy in Motion: Trump and Xi Discuss TikTok and Trade

Diplomacy in Motion: Trump and Xi Discuss TikTok and Trade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025