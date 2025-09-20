Left Menu

India Triumphs Over Oman, Secures Super 4s Spot

India overcame Oman by 21 runs in a tense Asia Cup group match, powered by key performances from Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma. Despite a valiant effort from Oman's Aamir Kaleem, India advanced to the Super 4s with a flawless record. Arshdeep Singh made history with 100 T20 wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 20-09-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 00:07 IST
In a thrilling finale to the group stage of the Asia Cup, India clinched a 21-run victory against Oman, securing a flawless entry into the Super 4s. The match, held on Friday, saw Indian batsmen Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma play pivotal roles in setting a target of 189.

Samson's 56 from 45 deliveries and Sharma's rapid 38 off 15 balls laid a strong foundation for India's total of 188 for eight. Oman, portraying commendable fight, managed 167 for four, with Aamir Kaleem leading their charge with a brave 64.

Adding to the triumph, Arshdeep Singh etched his name in history books by becoming the first Indian bowler to claim 100 wickets in men's T20 Internationals after dismissing Vinayak Shukla.

(With inputs from agencies.)

