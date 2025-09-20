India's Strategic Asia Cup Win Against Oman Sets Stage for Super 4 Showdown

Under the astute leadership of Skipper Suryakumar Yadav, India clinched a crucial 21-run victory over Oman to round off their league stage at the Asia Cup with a hat-trick of wins.

In a strategic move, Yadav altered the batting order, allowing the team to make the most of their resources. Sanju Samson's half-century and contributions from Axar Patel and Abhishek Sharma were pivotal as India set a formidable target of 189 runs for Oman.

While the Indian bowling attack showed vulnerability, it managed to keep Oman at bay during the final overs. The win provides significant momentum as India prepares to face Pakistan in the Super 4 stage in Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)