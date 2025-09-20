Left Menu

Smriti Mandhana's Blaze: Fastest ODI Century

Smriti Mandhana achieved the second fastest women's ODI century, hitting 100 off just 50 balls against Australia. She surpassed previous records and became the fastest Indian to accomplish this, also setting a record for most ODI centuries in a year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 19:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Smriti Mandhana showcased her remarkable batting prowess by scoring the second fastest women's ODI century. The 29-year-old Indian cricketer achieved this feat against Australia, taking just 50 balls to reach 100 runs.

Mandhana's explosive performance, marked by 14 fours and four sixes, overshadowed the previous record held by Australia's Karen Rolton. Moreover, she shattered her personal best by securing the fastest century by an Indian woman in ODIs.

Adding to her accolades, Mandhana became the first woman to hit four ODI centuries in a single year, a record shared only with South African Tazmin Brits. Her impressive achievement places her among cricket's elite, just behind New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite in consecutive hundreds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

