Left Menu

Beatrice Chebet's Golden Triumph in World Athletics

Beatrice Chebet claimed the women's 5,000 meters world title in Tokyo by outsprinting Faith Kipyegon. Her victory marks a 5,000-10,000 double, mirroring her Olympic success and securing her set of global distance titles. Kipyegon settled for silver, while Nadia Battocletti secured bronze, highlighting a thrilling conclusion to the championships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 19:38 IST
Beatrice Chebet's Golden Triumph in World Athletics
Beatrice Chebet

In an electrifying race that captured global attention, Beatrice Chebet of Kenya secured the women's 5,000 meters world title in Tokyo, edging out compatriot Faith Kipyegon in a breathtaking finish.

Chebet completed a remarkable 5,000-10,000 double with a winning time of 14 minutes 54.36 seconds, enhancing her accolade with a complete set of global distance titles. The silver position went to Kipyegon who, despite a valiant effort, clocked in at 14:55.07.

Bronze was awarded to Italy's Nadia Battocletti, who concluded a stellar championship with her own impressive performance. Chebet's victory was capped by a decisive final lap, solidifying her status and leaving Ethiopia without a distance-running title in Tokyo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

 Global
2
India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

 India
3
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

 India
4
Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025