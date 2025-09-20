Beatrice Chebet's Golden Triumph in World Athletics

In an electrifying race that captured global attention, Beatrice Chebet of Kenya secured the women's 5,000 meters world title in Tokyo, edging out compatriot Faith Kipyegon in a breathtaking finish.

Chebet completed a remarkable 5,000-10,000 double with a winning time of 14 minutes 54.36 seconds, enhancing her accolade with a complete set of global distance titles. The silver position went to Kipyegon who, despite a valiant effort, clocked in at 14:55.07.

Bronze was awarded to Italy's Nadia Battocletti, who concluded a stellar championship with her own impressive performance. Chebet's victory was capped by a decisive final lap, solidifying her status and leaving Ethiopia without a distance-running title in Tokyo.

(With inputs from agencies.)