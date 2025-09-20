Ecuador's Unexpected Triumph: Juleisy Angulo Secures Gold in Javelin at World Championships

In a stunning upset, Ecuadorian javelin thrower Juleisy Angulo clinched the gold medal at the World Championships held at Japan's National Stadium. Her remarkable throw of 65.12 meters not only earned her the top spot but also marked a personal milestone, breaking her previous best distance by nearly two meters.

Prior to her victory, Angulo was ranked 31st globally, and her primary objective was merely to reach the finals. The 24-year-old, who encountered significant adversity following two knee surgeries, was overwhelmed by her triumph, describing it as a long-held dream realized through perseverance and unyielding dedication.

Angulo's victory is a historic achievement for Ecuador, as it's the nation's first world championship gold in javelin, and the first away from race-walking since 2017. Meanwhile, Latvia's Anete Sietina claimed silver with a personal best, and Australia's Mackenzie Little secured bronze, showcasing sportsmanship and competitive respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)