Emmanuel Wanyonyi Triumphs in Thrilling 800m World Championship

Emmanuel Wanyonyi clinched gold in the 800m at the World Championships, holding off rivals in a dramatic finish. Despite tiring in the final stretch, he maintained his lead against Djamel Sedjati and Marco Arop. Wanyonyi now sets his sights on defending his title and eyeing Olympic success.

Updated: 20-09-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 20:21 IST
Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Kenya demonstrated remarkable skill and endurance by capturing the gold medal in the 800 meters at the World Championships. His stunning victory, secured with a time of one minute 41.86 seconds, added to his growing reputation following his Olympic success last year.

In an intensely competitive race, Wanyonyi managed to fend off a strong challenge from Algeria's Djamel Sedjati, who narrowly missed the top podium spot, earning silver instead. Canada's Marco Arop, a former world champion and Olympic silver medallist, powered through to secure the bronze medal.

Wanyonyi expressed his aspirations: "I want to be a double world champion and chase the world record." The presence of supportive competitors like Sedjati and Arop highlighted the race as one of consistency and high-level performance in international athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

