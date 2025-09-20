Left Menu

Azerbaijan GP Qualifying Chaos: Verstappen Grabs Pole, Piastri Crashes Out

Max Verstappen claimed pole position during chaotic qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, overshadowed by crashes and rain. Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc were among drivers who faced accidents. Red Bull's Verstappen narrowly bested Carlos Sainz, Jr. Liam Lawson achieved a personal best start, taking third on the grid.

In a tumultuous qualifying session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Max Verstappen clinched pole position, while Oscar Piastri suffered a significant crash. The marathon event, marked by persistent rain and a record six red flags, saw Verstappen secure the lead with a commanding .478-second margin over Carlos Sainz, Jr. of Williams.

Piastri's ambitions to secure his position were dashed as he collided with the barrier. The slippery conditions troubled many, including McLaren's Lando Norris, who ended a disappointing seventh. Piastri's crash cost him crucial points in his title bid against teammate Norris.

Meanwhile, Red Bull's Verstappen demonstrated his prowess in adverse conditions, outperforming his competitors to maintain his position. Chaos further unfolded with various incidents, including Lewis Hamilton's continued struggles in qualifying, securing only 12th place, amidst a backdrop of optimistic yet thwarted efforts by teams like Williams and Alpine.

