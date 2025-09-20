Hamilton's High Hopes Hit a Low at Baku

Lewis Hamilton entered the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend with high hopes, leading Friday's practice session. However, the seasoned champion's dreams of pole position were dashed after qualifying 12th.

The Briton expressed disappointment at the outcome, citing untimely tire choices during a session marred by six red-flag stoppages. Despite these setbacks, Hamilton noted positives from the weekend, underscoring his continued optimism.

Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc also faced hurdles, narrowly escaping past successes at the Baku circuit. Ferrari's Team Principal Fred Vasseur attributed part of the struggle to tricky conditions, compounded by wind gusts affecting driver performance.

