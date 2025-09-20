Left Menu

Hamilton's High Hopes Hit a Low at Baku

Lewis Hamilton, optimistic after leading Friday practice, faced disappointment with a 12th-place qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Despite good pace, a chaotic session and tire choices thwarted his pole aspirations. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc also faced challenges, highlighting the team's frustrations in Baku.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 20-09-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 21:31 IST
Hamilton's High Hopes Hit a Low at Baku
Lewis Hamilton
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Lewis Hamilton entered the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend with high hopes, leading Friday's practice session. However, the seasoned champion's dreams of pole position were dashed after qualifying 12th.

The Briton expressed disappointment at the outcome, citing untimely tire choices during a session marred by six red-flag stoppages. Despite these setbacks, Hamilton noted positives from the weekend, underscoring his continued optimism.

Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc also faced hurdles, narrowly escaping past successes at the Baku circuit. Ferrari's Team Principal Fred Vasseur attributed part of the struggle to tricky conditions, compounded by wind gusts affecting driver performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

