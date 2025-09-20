Ellie Kildunne Shines as England Secures Women's World Cup Final Spot

Ellie Kildunne made a triumphant return to the England women's rugby team, scoring two remarkable solo tries and helping secure a 35-17 win over France. This victory propels England to the Women's World Cup final, setting up a highly anticipated clash with Canada.

Kildunne's absence in the quarter-final was felt, but her comeback was spectacular. Her electrifying pace and skill were instrumental in two of England's five tries, alongside efforts from Amy Cokayne, Abbie Ward, and Megan Jones, contributing to a hard-fought semi-final win at Ashton Gate.

With this win, England has extended their world-record winning streak to 32 matches, demonstrating grit and determination. The team now turns their focus to the final at Twickenham, where they will face a formidable Canadian side.