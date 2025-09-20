Left Menu

Harry Kane's Sublime Hat Trick Secures Record Start for Bayern Munich in Bundesliga

Harry Kane scored a hat trick to lead Bayern Munich to a 4-1 victory against Hoffenheim, marking the best Bundesliga start since its inception in 1963. Kane's impressive tally now stands at 13 goals in seven games for Bayern. Bayern dominated despite early pressure from Hoffenheim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 20-09-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 23:04 IST
Harry Kane's Sublime Hat Trick Secures Record Start for Bayern Munich in Bundesliga
Harry Kane
  • Country:
  • Germany

Harry Kane once again demonstrated his prowess on the field, scoring a hat trick to lead Bayern Munich to a commanding 4-1 victory over Hoffenheim. With this win, Bayern secures the best start in Bundesliga history after the first four rounds.

The England captain was instrumental, contributing to his club's record with a total of 13 goals in seven matches, including the German Supercup. Kane's excellence was key as Bayern thwarted Hoffenheim's early dominance in the match.

Despite Hoffenheim's strong start, Kane's precision led to a decisive victory, further solidified by Bayern's penalty conversions. In other Bundesliga matches, Hamburger SV claimed a 2-1 home win over Heidenheim, while Mainz triumphed 4-1 at Augsburg.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

 India
2
Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

 India
3
Industrial Leaders Urged to Champion J&K Development

Industrial Leaders Urged to Champion J&K Development

 India
4
Mob Fury in Ranchi: Police Station Vandalized After Accident Victim's Death

Mob Fury in Ranchi: Police Station Vandalized After Accident Victim's Death

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025