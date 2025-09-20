Harry Kane's Sublime Hat Trick Secures Record Start for Bayern Munich in Bundesliga

Harry Kane once again demonstrated his prowess on the field, scoring a hat trick to lead Bayern Munich to a commanding 4-1 victory over Hoffenheim. With this win, Bayern secures the best start in Bundesliga history after the first four rounds.

The England captain was instrumental, contributing to his club's record with a total of 13 goals in seven matches, including the German Supercup. Kane's excellence was key as Bayern thwarted Hoffenheim's early dominance in the match.

Despite Hoffenheim's strong start, Kane's precision led to a decisive victory, further solidified by Bayern's penalty conversions. In other Bundesliga matches, Hamburger SV claimed a 2-1 home win over Heidenheim, while Mainz triumphed 4-1 at Augsburg.

