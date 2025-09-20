Left Menu

BCCI's Power Shuffle: Key Posts Up for Grabs

The BCCI is gearing up for a reshuffle with key administrative posts set to be filled at the upcoming annual general meeting. Notable candidates, including Raghuram Bhatt and Kiran More, are in contention. Changes in the selection committee are also planned, with Pragyan Ojha joining the senior men's panel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 23:06 IST
BCCI's Power Shuffle: Key Posts Up for Grabs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is on the verge of a significant administrative reshuffle as seasoned stakeholders convened for an informal meeting on Saturday. The gathering aimed to finalize candidates for several vacant positions ahead of the annual general meeting scheduled for September 28.

Among those in contention is Raghuram Bhatt, the outgoing president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association, alongside Kiran More, a former India stumper. Bhatt, whose term ends on September 30, could be a key figure in the planned transition, although his participation in upcoming KSCA elections remains uncertain.

In parallel, changes in the selection committee include Pragyan Ojha's appointment to the national senior men's selection committee, taking over from S Sharath, who will move to the junior selection committee. These changes are set to take effect on September 28, leading up to India's two-match Test series against the West Indies.

TRENDING

1
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

 India
2
Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

 India
3
Industrial Leaders Urged to Champion J&K Development

Industrial Leaders Urged to Champion J&K Development

 India
4
Mob Fury in Ranchi: Police Station Vandalized After Accident Victim's Death

Mob Fury in Ranchi: Police Station Vandalized After Accident Victim's Death

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025