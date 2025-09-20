BCCI's Power Shuffle: Key Posts Up for Grabs

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is on the verge of a significant administrative reshuffle as seasoned stakeholders convened for an informal meeting on Saturday. The gathering aimed to finalize candidates for several vacant positions ahead of the annual general meeting scheduled for September 28.

Among those in contention is Raghuram Bhatt, the outgoing president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association, alongside Kiran More, a former India stumper. Bhatt, whose term ends on September 30, could be a key figure in the planned transition, although his participation in upcoming KSCA elections remains uncertain.

In parallel, changes in the selection committee include Pragyan Ojha's appointment to the national senior men's selection committee, taking over from S Sharath, who will move to the junior selection committee. These changes are set to take effect on September 28, leading up to India's two-match Test series against the West Indies.