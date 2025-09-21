Left Menu

Sourav Ganguly's Unopposed Return: Reviving Bengal Cricket Amid Challenges

Sourav Ganguly is set to return as the Cricket Association of Bengal president unopposed, facing challenges including financial irregularities and credibility issues. His priorities include strengthening Bengal's first-class cricket, promoting women's cricket, and developing grassroots structures. Ganguly also aims to revive initiatives paused due to the pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-09-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 14:20 IST
Sourav Ganguly, former India cricket captain, is poised to take charge unopposed as the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president at the annual general meeting. His second term promises to be challenging due to recent financial irregularities and credibility issues affecting the association.

Ganguly, with his panel, will replace his brother Snehasish due to regulatory mandates. Amid controversies affecting CAB's image and performances, Ganguly stresses transparency and outlines his priorities to strengthen Bengal's first-class cricket, promote women's cricket, and develop grassroots structures.

Expressing gratitude for community support, Ganguly is ready to address upcoming responsibilities like overseeing major events at Eden Gardens. He emphasizes the significance of committed administrators and upholds a long-term vision for rejuvenating Bengal cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

