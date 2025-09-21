Extraordinary Moments Define World Athletics Championships in Tokyo

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe lauded the 20th World Athletics Championships in Tokyo as 'extraordinary,' praising the Japanese capital for its vibrant stadium atmosphere. The championships, occurring for the third time in four years, captivated audiences with breathtaking finishes and suspenseful field events.

Noteworthy was the razor-thin combined winning margin of 0.18 seconds across several key races. Coe highlighted how the event's timing as a season finale allowed athletes to peak, contributing to outstanding performances. Historic attendance figures of around 600,000 marked a stark contrast to the spectator-less 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

The championships culminated with the men's 800m, where Emmanuel Wanyonyi's record-setting run, closely observed by Coe and David Rudisha, preserved the former's long-standing record. With the United States topping the medals tally, the event secured its place as a landmark in athletic history.

(With inputs from agencies.)