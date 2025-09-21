Left Menu

Remembering Matt Beard: A Legacy in Women's Football

Matt Beard, former manager of Liverpool and Chelsea Women's teams, has passed away at 47. He led Liverpool to consecutive Women's Super League titles and contributed significantly to the growth of women's football in England. Beard's impact and warm personality left a lasting impression on the football community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 15:16 IST
Former Liverpool and Chelsea manager Matt Beard passed away at 47, as announced by the Women's Super League clubs on Saturday.

Beard was instrumental in Liverpool's consecutive WSL championships in 2013 and 2014, and he later helped elevate the team back to the top tier in 2021. After his departure in February, he briefly managed Burnley from June to August.

Liverpool FC expressed their condolences, highlighting Beard's integrity and warmth. A respected figure across the football community, he also played a foundational role in Chelsea Women's evolution from 2009 to 2012, significantly influencing the women's game in the UK.

