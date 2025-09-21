Remembering Matt Beard: A Legacy in Women's Football

Former Liverpool and Chelsea manager Matt Beard passed away at 47, as announced by the Women's Super League clubs on Saturday.

Beard was instrumental in Liverpool's consecutive WSL championships in 2013 and 2014, and he later helped elevate the team back to the top tier in 2021. After his departure in February, he briefly managed Burnley from June to August.

Liverpool FC expressed their condolences, highlighting Beard's integrity and warmth. A respected figure across the football community, he also played a foundational role in Chelsea Women's evolution from 2009 to 2012, significantly influencing the women's game in the UK.

