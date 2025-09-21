Left Menu

Sawe Secures Berlin Marathon Victory Amidst Tough Conditions

Kenya's Sabastian Sawe claimed victory in the Berlin marathon with a time of 2:02:16, despite missing the world record. Japan's Akira Akasaki followed, and Ethiopia's Chimdessa Debele took third. In the women's race, Kenyan Rosemary Wanjiru led, closely followed by Ethiopian Dera Dida and Azmera Gebru.

21-09-2025
Kenyan runner Sabastian Sawe triumphed in the Berlin marathon on Sunday with an impressive time of 2:02:16, marking his third consecutive marathon victory. Despite Sawe's swift pace, the humid conditions impeded his world record aspirations.

Japan's Akira Akasaki secured a surprise second place after a strong race finish, trailing Sawe by nearly four minutes. Ethiopia's Chimdessa Debele completed the men's podium in third. The women's race witnessed a tense finish, with Kenya's Rosemary Wanjiru barely edging out Ethiopia's Dera Dida by three seconds to claim first place.

The Berlin course, celebrated for its potential to break records, was lined with eager spectators. Sawe, a previous winner of the London marathon, set a fast opening pace. Despite efforts to surpass fellow Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum's 2:00:35 record, Sawe's pace eventually faltered after his final pacemaker exited the race.

