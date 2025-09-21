Marlen Reusser Triumphs Against Odds to Claim Time Trial Gold

Switzerland's Marlen Reusser achieved a remarkable victory in the women's individual time trial at the Cycling Road World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda, on Sunday. She finished 51.89 seconds ahead of her competitors, securing the gold medal after overcoming a series of personal and professional challenges this year.

Riding the 31.2km course in 43:09.34, Reusser displayed sheer dominance on the opening day of the championships, which are being held in Africa for the first time. Despite illness earlier this year, Reusser overcame odds that had previously cost her the gold in past World Championships.

The triumph marks Reusser's first gold after placing second in 2020 and 2021 and clinching bronze in 2022. Anna van der Breggen from the Netherlands took silver with a time of 44:01.23, while Demi Vollering, also from the Netherlands, claimed the bronze medal.

