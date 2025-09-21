Botswana Makes History with Thrilling 4x400 Relay Victory

Botswana delivered an outstanding performance to claim victory in the men's world 4x400 metres relay under challenging conditions on Sunday. Their win over the United States and South Africa is celebrated as a historic first for African nations in this event.

Despite the U.S. team, who narrowly secured a spot in the final with a run-off against Kenya, taking the lead at the final changeover, Botswana's Collen Kebinatshipi, aged 21, ran a stunning leg. His efforts led Botswana to a gold medal finish with a time of two minutes, 57.76 seconds.

The U.S., having dominated nine of the last ten world titles, made a strategic change by replacing all four athletes from their morning run-off. Nevertheless, they finished with a silver medal, narrowly surpassing South Africa by two thousandths of a second, with both teams clocking in at 2:57.83.