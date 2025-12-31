Left Menu

Tanzania Clinches Last 16 Spot with Historic Draw at Africa Cup of Nations

Tanzania secured a spot in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-1 draw against Tunisia. Feisal Salum's second-half equalizer made Tanzania one of the top third-placed teams, marking their first progression past the group stage in the tournament's expanded format.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 00:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling encounter at the Africa Cup of Nations, Tanzania held Tunisia to a 1-1 draw, securing their place in the last 16. Feisal Salum's powerful equalizer ensured Tanzania advanced as one of the best third-placed finishers in Group C.

Tunisia, having taken an initial lead through a 43rd-minute penalty by Ismael Gharbi, finished second in the group. They will face Mali in the upcoming knockout stage, while Tanzania is set to meet hosts Morocco.

The draw was enough to edge out Angola from the competition, illustrating Tanzania's remarkable advancement in the tournament's history. It's the first time Tanzania has moved beyond the group stages since the format expanded to 24 teams in 2019.

