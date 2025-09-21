Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Dominates in Record-Breaking Relay Victory

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone took center stage at the world championships, clinching victory for the U.S. in the women's 4x400-meter relay under adverse weather conditions. Her performance was instrumental in setting a championships-record time of 3:16.61, delivering a significant 2.64-second win over Jamaica.

After receiving the baton with an already substantial lead from Aaliyah Butler, McLaughlin-Levrone widened the gap, showcasing her prowess. Her split of 47.82 seconds added to her earlier feat of breaking the 48-second barrier in the 400 flat, where she won her first gold medal in that event.

The night was a testament to the U.S.'s dominance in the women's 4x400 at worlds, having won eight of the last ten events. Meanwhile, the men's 4x400 featured a nail-biting finish, as Rai Benjamin battled Collen Kebinatshipi, with Botswana securing its first relay victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)