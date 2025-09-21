Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Dominates in Record-Breaking Relay Victory
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone led the U.S. team to victory in the women's 4x400-meter relay at the world championships, setting a new record. She expanded on the lead provided by Aaliyah Butler, securing the win against Jamaica by 2.64 seconds. The U.S. has dominated the event, winning eight out of the last ten times.
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone took center stage at the world championships, clinching victory for the U.S. in the women's 4x400-meter relay under adverse weather conditions. Her performance was instrumental in setting a championships-record time of 3:16.61, delivering a significant 2.64-second win over Jamaica.
After receiving the baton with an already substantial lead from Aaliyah Butler, McLaughlin-Levrone widened the gap, showcasing her prowess. Her split of 47.82 seconds added to her earlier feat of breaking the 48-second barrier in the 400 flat, where she won her first gold medal in that event.
The night was a testament to the U.S.'s dominance in the women's 4x400 at worlds, having won eight of the last ten events. Meanwhile, the men's 4x400 featured a nail-biting finish, as Rai Benjamin battled Collen Kebinatshipi, with Botswana securing its first relay victory.
