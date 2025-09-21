Left Menu

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Dominates in Record-Breaking Relay Victory

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone led the U.S. team to victory in the women's 4x400-meter relay at the world championships, setting a new record. She expanded on the lead provided by Aaliyah Butler, securing the win against Jamaica by 2.64 seconds. The U.S. has dominated the event, winning eight out of the last ten times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 21-09-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 17:42 IST
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Dominates in Record-Breaking Relay Victory
  • Country:
  • Japan

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone took center stage at the world championships, clinching victory for the U.S. in the women's 4x400-meter relay under adverse weather conditions. Her performance was instrumental in setting a championships-record time of 3:16.61, delivering a significant 2.64-second win over Jamaica.

After receiving the baton with an already substantial lead from Aaliyah Butler, McLaughlin-Levrone widened the gap, showcasing her prowess. Her split of 47.82 seconds added to her earlier feat of breaking the 48-second barrier in the 400 flat, where she won her first gold medal in that event.

The night was a testament to the U.S.'s dominance in the women's 4x400 at worlds, having won eight of the last ten events. Meanwhile, the men's 4x400 featured a nail-biting finish, as Rai Benjamin battled Collen Kebinatshipi, with Botswana securing its first relay victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Clinches Victory Over Pakistan in Asia Cup Thriller

India Clinches Victory Over Pakistan in Asia Cup Thriller

 United Arab Emirates
2
Cricket Clash: India Triumphs Over Pakistan with Stellar Chase

Cricket Clash: India Triumphs Over Pakistan with Stellar Chase

 United Arab Emirates
3
Brazilians Rise Up: Artists Lead the Charge Against Bolsonaro Amnesty

Brazilians Rise Up: Artists Lead the Charge Against Bolsonaro Amnesty

 Global
4
India's Power Play: A Cricket Showdown in Numbers

India's Power Play: A Cricket Showdown in Numbers

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025