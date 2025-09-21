Left Menu

Nicola Olyslagers Leaps to Australian Glory at Rain-Hit World Championships

Australia’s Nicola Olyslagers triumphed in the women's high jump at the World Championships, claiming gold after a rain delay. Despite the tough conditions, Olyslagers soared to victory, with Poland's Maria Zodzik securing silver and Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh sharing bronze. Olyslagers' win marked Australia's first gold of the championships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 19:16 IST
Australia's Nicola Olyslagers clinched the women's world high jump gold at the World Championships, bringing home Australia's first gold of the event after tense moments marred by a rain suspension. Olyslagers, a two-time Olympic silver medallist, showcased her prowess as the world indoor champion by holding her nerve throughout the challenging conditions.

She cleared 2.00 meters effortlessly before weather conditions forced the athletes to temporarily halt their competition. Poland's Maria Zodzik was the only other contender to clear the same height, achieving a personal best on her third attempt. Ukraine's world record holder Yaroslava Mahuchikh experienced technical failures, which left her sharing bronze with Serbia's Angelina Topic.

Olyslagers' triumph adds to the diverse pool of medals with 50 nations now having secured podium finishes at the championship, as the competition heads towards its closing events, including the rain-delayed men's discus throw.

