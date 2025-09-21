Paolini Leads Italy to Billie Jean King Cup Glory

Jasmine Paolini clinched a critical victory for Italy in the Billie Jean King Cup, overcoming Jessica Pegula with a score of 6-4, 6-2. This secured Italy's sixth title in the competition.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto also contributed with a straight-sets win over Emma Navarro, eliminating the need for a doubles match between the Italian duo of Paolini and Sara Errani against Americans Pegula and Townsend.

This win marks Italy's third consecutive final and further solidifies their position as a powerhouse in international women's tennis, especially against the historically dominant U.S. team.

(With inputs from agencies.)