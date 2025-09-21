Left Menu

Paolini Leads Italy to Billie Jean King Cup Glory

Jasmine Paolini spearheaded Italy's victory over the U.S. in the Billie Jean King Cup, winning her singles match and securing Italy's sixth title. Paolini's triumph was supported by Elisabetta Cocciaretto's win, making a doubles match unnecessary. The win further solidified Italy's dominance in the prestigious tennis event.

Jasmine Paolini clinched a critical victory for Italy in the Billie Jean King Cup, overcoming Jessica Pegula with a score of 6-4, 6-2. This secured Italy's sixth title in the competition.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto also contributed with a straight-sets win over Emma Navarro, eliminating the need for a doubles match between the Italian duo of Paolini and Sara Errani against Americans Pegula and Townsend.

This win marks Italy's third consecutive final and further solidifies their position as a powerhouse in international women's tennis, especially against the historically dominant U.S. team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

