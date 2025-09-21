Evenepoel's Hat-Trick Triumph at World Cycling Champs

Remco Evenepoel of Belgium clinched a stunning third consecutive men's individual time trial title at the Cycling Road World Championships. He outpaced the field and easily dispatched the challenge from Tadej Pogacar, the Tour de France winner.

The 25-year-old cycling prodigy impressed as he covered the 40.6km stretch in 49:46.03, even overtaking Pogacar on the course. While Pogacar, celebrating his 27th birthday, aspired for a time trial and road race double, he finished fourth.

The world championship unfolds over the next seven days in Rwanda, where Australian Jeremy Vine secured the second podium spot with a time of 51:00.83, followed by Belgium's Ilan de Wilder in third. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)

