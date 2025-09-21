Left Menu

Remco Evenepoel's Historic Hat-Trick in World Time Trial Championships

Remco Evenepoel clinched his third consecutive world time trial championship, joining legends like Michael Rogers and Tony Martin. Evenepoel's dominant performance in Rwanda sets the stage for him to attempt a historic fourth victory next year, overcoming challenges and redeeming himself after a challenging season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kigali | Updated: 21-09-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 23:52 IST
Remco Evenepoel's Historic Hat-Trick in World Time Trial Championships
Remco Evenepoel
  • Country:
  • Rwanda

Remco Evenepoel made a stunning declaration shortly after crossing the finish line — he intends to attempt a record-breaking fourth consecutive world time trial title next year. This announcement comes on the heels of his third triumph in the prestigious event held in Rwanda.

Joining the ranks of legendary cyclists Michael Rogers and Tony Martin, who have also achieved three-peat victories, Evenepoel expressed the significance of this accomplishment. 'To be mentioned alongside Tony and Michael is an immense honor. I'm aiming for a fourth win to make history,' he stated.

Evenepoel's victory wasn't just a win but a statement, overcoming Tadej Pogacar, who posed a significant challenge. Despite Pogacar's aspirations, Evenepoel's commanding 90-second lead by the third checkpoint showcased his superior form. This triumph also marks a comeback for Evenepoel after a challenging year filled with adversities in the Tour de France.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pioneering Industrial Policy Lab in Jharkhand: XLRI's New Milestone

Pioneering Industrial Policy Lab in Jharkhand: XLRI's New Milestone

 India
2
Telangana Leads GST Rate Rationalisation: Challenges and Adaptation

Telangana Leads GST Rate Rationalisation: Challenges and Adaptation

 India
3
Reopening of Allenby Crossing: A Vital Link Resumes Operation

Reopening of Allenby Crossing: A Vital Link Resumes Operation

 Israel
4
Telangana Embraces GST Changes Amid Revenue Concerns

Telangana Embraces GST Changes Amid Revenue Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025