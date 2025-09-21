Remco Evenepoel's Historic Hat-Trick in World Time Trial Championships

Remco Evenepoel made a stunning declaration shortly after crossing the finish line — he intends to attempt a record-breaking fourth consecutive world time trial title next year. This announcement comes on the heels of his third triumph in the prestigious event held in Rwanda.

Joining the ranks of legendary cyclists Michael Rogers and Tony Martin, who have also achieved three-peat victories, Evenepoel expressed the significance of this accomplishment. 'To be mentioned alongside Tony and Michael is an immense honor. I'm aiming for a fourth win to make history,' he stated.

Evenepoel's victory wasn't just a win but a statement, overcoming Tadej Pogacar, who posed a significant challenge. Despite Pogacar's aspirations, Evenepoel's commanding 90-second lead by the third checkpoint showcased his superior form. This triumph also marks a comeback for Evenepoel after a challenging year filled with adversities in the Tour de France.

(With inputs from agencies.)