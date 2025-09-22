Left Menu

Max Verstappen's Resurgence: A Potential Threat in F1 Title Race

Max Verstappen has reignited his Formula One title hopes with consecutive wins in Italy and Azerbaijan. Despite trailing McLaren's Oscar Piastri, the Red Bull driver narrowed the gap to 69 points. With seven races left, Verstappen remains a formidable contender for the championship.

Updated: 22-09-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 02:30 IST
Max Verstappen, the formidable Red Bull driver, has rekindled his hopes of claiming the Formula One drivers' title after stunning victories in Italy and Azerbaijan. Previously, Verstappen seemed out of the race for a fifth consecutive title, trailing McLaren's Oscar Piastri by 104 points. However, his recent performances have significantly narrowed the gap, now standing just 69 points behind.

With seven rounds remaining in the season, Verstappen remains a strong challenger, notably gaining 25 points after Piastri's unfortunate crash on the opening lap last Sunday. Including upcoming sprint races, a total of 199 points are still in play. McLaren team boss Andrea Stella acknowledged Verstappen's threat, recognizing improvements in the Red Bull car's performance, highlighting Verstappen's dominance from pole in Baku.

Verstappen, however, remains cautious, focusing on a race-by-race strategy without making bold predictions. As he aims to score the maximum points possible, his consistent excellence behind the wheel continues to make waves, setting the stage for an exciting conclusion in Abu Dhabi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

