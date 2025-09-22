Dramatic Wins and Injury Concerns Mark Weekend Sports

The weekend in sports was marked by thrilling achievements and concerning injuries. Despite a 5-1 loss to the Cardinals, the Milwaukee Brewers secured the National League Central title thanks to a Cubs defeat. Significant individual performances included Aaron Rodgers surpassing Brett Favre on the all-time touchdown list.

Dallas Cowboys fans faced a scare as wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was pulled from the game against the Bears due to a knee and ankle injury. In tennis, Team World clinched their third Laver Cup title with Taylor Fritz's victory over Alexander Zverev, sparking joy for their captain, Andre Agassi.

In basketball, Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson was awarded the WNBA MVP title for the fourth time, showcasing her stellar performance on the court. These highlights, alongside other league updates and player injuries, defined a weekend full of emotions in the sports sector.

