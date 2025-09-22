Left Menu

Historic Showdowns and Record-Breakers Set for Women's World Cup in India and Sri Lanka

As the Women's World Cup returns to India and Sri Lanka, legendary records could be broken. Notable players like Suzie Bates and Nat Sciver-Brunt aim for historic achievements in runs and centuries. On the bowling side, Jhulan Goswami's record is threatened by contenders like Megan Schutt and Marizanne Kapp.

The Women's World Cup arrives in cricket-rich India and Sri Lanka, with high stakes for both seasoned athletes and rising stars. Legendary scores and feats are within sight, heightening anticipation for a tournament rich with history and potential records.

New Zealand's Debbie Hockley holds the highest run tally since 2000, with 1501 runs—a figure nearly eclipsed by Suzie Bates, trailing by just 322 runs. With an abundance of matches at her disposal, Bates is poised to break new ground. India's Harmanpreet Kaur and England's Nat Sciver-Brunt are also serious contenders to ascend the run-scoring leaderboard.

Expect a historic duel as batting-friendly pitches could inspire new landmarks, potentially rivaling Belinda Clark's monumental 229 not out in 1997. On the bowling front, Jhulan Goswami tops the charts with 43 wickets, but Megan Schutt and Marizanne Kapp are close on her heels. With veteran players making potentially last appearances, the stage is set for an unforgettable World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

