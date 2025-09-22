Left Menu

From Dreams to Reality: Aryan Sharma's Ascent in Australian Cricket

Aryan Sharma, inspired by Virat Kohli, fulfilled his dream of playing for Australia at 17. His journey from a cricket fan with a sign at age 11 to representing Australia U-19 against India highlights his dedication and hard work. Despite not claiming a wicket, he remains determined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:36 IST
Virat Kohli (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

At 17, Aryan Sharma realized his long-held dream of playing cricket for Australia, stepping onto the field for the U-19 team against India. Sharma's journey, driven by admiration for Indian star Virat Kohli, began with a prophetic sign at age 11 during the 2018 Boxing Day Test.

Sharma, who back then promised Kohli to watch him play in 2025, faced a testing debut against India U-19 in Brisbane. Batting first, his tenacious efforts earned him 10 runs, and although his bowling did not yield a wicket, his determination was evident throughout the match.

Australia concluded their innings at 225/9, with John James's notable unbeaten 77 sparking late hope. However, Abhigyan Kundu's commanding unbeaten 87 led India to a seven-wicket victory. Accompanied by Vedant Trivedi's solid 61, they navigated India to securing the win in the first youth ODI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

