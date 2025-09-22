Sourav Ganguly Returns: Eden Gardens Expansion and Future Plans

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has reclaimed his position as the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), outlining plans to expand Eden Gardens' capacity and secure marquee fixtures for the T20 World Cup.

Elected unopposed at CAB's 94th annual general meeting, Ganguly aims to restore Test cricket's prominence at Eden Gardens, starting with overseeing the India vs South Africa Test in November.

Ganguly also emphasized aligning Bengal's first-class structure with global standards and developing a new state-of-the-art academy. The former BCCI chief envisions significant changes post the T20 World Cup, including increasing Eden Gardens' seating capacity.

