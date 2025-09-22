Left Menu

Sourav Ganguly Returns: Eden Gardens Expansion and Future Plans

Sourav Ganguly has returned as president of the Cricket Association of Bengal, aiming to boost Eden Gardens' capacity and secure key fixtures. He plans to enhance Bengal's first-class cricket structure and develop a new academy. Ganguly is committed to ensuring the success of upcoming fixtures and talks about potential expansion after the T20 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-09-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 21:47 IST
Sourav Ganguly Returns: Eden Gardens Expansion and Future Plans
Sourav Ganguly
  • Country:
  • India

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has reclaimed his position as the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), outlining plans to expand Eden Gardens' capacity and secure marquee fixtures for the T20 World Cup.

Elected unopposed at CAB's 94th annual general meeting, Ganguly aims to restore Test cricket's prominence at Eden Gardens, starting with overseeing the India vs South Africa Test in November.

Ganguly also emphasized aligning Bengal's first-class structure with global standards and developing a new state-of-the-art academy. The former BCCI chief envisions significant changes post the T20 World Cup, including increasing Eden Gardens' seating capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nvidia's $100 Billion Bet on OpenAI: A Strategic Partnership for AI Dominance

Nvidia's $100 Billion Bet on OpenAI: A Strategic Partnership for AI Dominanc...

 Global
2
Massive Nvidia Investment Boosts OpenAI's AI Superpower Vision

Massive Nvidia Investment Boosts OpenAI's AI Superpower Vision

 United States
3
Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

 Global
4
Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025