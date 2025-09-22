Sports Buzz: NFL Twists, Musetti's Rise, and Injuries Aplenty

In a significant shift, Visa will conclude its longstanding NFL sponsorship, opting for more personalized marketing alliances. American Express is poised to take over the sponsorship in a seven-year deal worth $910 million. Meanwhile, Cardinals running back James Conner is out for the season due to ankle surgery.

Lorenzo Musetti, the top seed, powers through to the final of the Chengdu Open, where he will face Alejandro Tabilo. The NFL furthers its international ambitions with a groundbreaking game in Dublin, highlighting the sport's global appeal. Pitt will honor Aaron Donald by retiring his No. 97 jersey.

In the NFL, Indianapolis Colts' Kenny Moore II faces a brief hiatus due to injury, while the Minnesota Twins welcome back catcher Christian Vazquez after an injury stint. Syracuse faces a fine for alleged misconduct during their impressive victory over Clemson.

(With inputs from agencies.)